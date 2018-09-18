× Man arrested following deadly shooting, standoff with Kansas deputies

HOLTON, Kan. — One man is in jail following a deadly shooting and a standoff with Kansas deputies that lasted several hours.

Shortly after 3 a.m. the Jackson County, Kansas Sheriff’s Office received reports from a home located in Holton, Kan., just north of Topeka, where a woman said her son had shot her husband twice in the head and she was barricaded inside a bedroom.

When deputies arrived to the scene they saw a man inside the home armed with a long gun. They were able to approach the house and get the female victim out to safety without injury from a bedroom window while the suspected shooter was trying to break down the bedroom door.

Jackson County, Kansas Sheriff Tim Morse said he was able to make contact with the suspect by phone and spoke with him for several hours. The suspect refused to follow orders and leave the home.

Deputies then propelled gas into the home where the suspect allegedly fired a shotgun at law enforcement striking a vehicle they were using for cover.

The suspect later the home and surrendered to law enforcement around 8:30 a.m.

A male victim was found deceased inside the home. The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

The suspect, identified as Derrick G. Bohnenkemper was taken to the Jackson County, Kansas Jail where he is being held on murder charges.