Man suffers critical injuries after being hit by vehicle on 50 Highway outside Warrensburg

WARRENSBURG, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating after a man was critically injured in a hit and run in Johnson County, Missouri.

MSHP Sgt. Bill Lowe said the auto-pedestrian crash happened between 6:30 and 6:45 p.m. along eastbound 50 Highway just west of County Road 601 outside Warrensburg.

Lowe said a man was putting gas in his broken down vehicle when he was hit by another vehicle, which then fled the area. The man suffered critical injuries.

Officials say the suspect vehicle should have severe damage to the right front end. A vehicle description has not yet been released.

MSHP is asking any witnesses to contact Troop A at 816-622-0800.