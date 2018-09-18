× Missing 45-year-old Missouri man located and taken to hospital

PLEASANT HILL, Mo. — An Endangered Person Advisory has been canceled for a 45-year-old man with ties to Garden City, Mo. and Hermitage, Mo.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Travis J. Jacobs has been located and is alert. He was taken by air ambulance to an area hospital.

The highway patrol issued the advisory Monday after Jacobs was last seen Sunday afternoon.

Officials said Jacobs endured a traumatic brain injury that he must take medications to treat. The medication could make him susceptible to heat stroke.