One person dead, another fighting for their life after shooting in Independence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- One person is dead and a second person is fighting for their life at the hospital after a shooting in Independence early Tuesday.

The shooting happened around 4 a.m. at Cedar Brooke Apartments along Quail Creek Drive. The apartment complex is in the general area of 40-Highway and South Lee's Summit Road.

Police have not immediately released the victim's identity nor have they said if they are still looking for a suspect.

FOX4's Kathy Quinn is en route to the scene.