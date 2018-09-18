Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Organic Thai style beef with coconut rice

Ingredients (Organic)

1 1/4 cups jasmine rice

1 can (13.5 ounces) coconut milk

Coarse salt

2 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon fish sauce

2 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon soy sauce

1 teaspoon sugar

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

3 garlic cloves, chopped

3 long hot peppers or red jalapeno chilies, seeded and sliced into 2-inch matchsticks

1 1/4 pounds ground beef sirloin

1 cup loosely packed torn fresh basil leaves

Directions:

In a medium saucepan, combine rice, coconut milk, 3/4 cup water, and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Cover and bring to a boil; reduce to a simmer, cover, and cook until rice is tender and liquid has been absorbed, about 25 minutes. When rice is almost done, combine fish sauce, soy sauce, and sugar in a small bowl; set aside. Heat a cast-iron skillet or wok over high. Add oil and heat; add garlic and half the chilies. Cook, stirring constantly, 15 seconds. Add beef and cook, breaking up meat with a wooden spoon, until completely browned, about 4 minutes. Add soy mixture and cook 30 seconds. Add basil and remaining chilies and stir to combine. Serve beef over coconut rice with lime wedges



