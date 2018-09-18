Organic Thai style beef with coconut rice
Ingredients (Organic)
1 1/4 cups jasmine rice
1 can (13.5 ounces) coconut milk
Coarse salt
2 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon fish sauce
2 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon soy sauce
1 teaspoon sugar
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
3 garlic cloves, chopped
3 long hot peppers or red jalapeno chilies, seeded and sliced into 2-inch matchsticks
1 1/4 pounds ground beef sirloin
1 cup loosely packed torn fresh basil leaves
Directions:
- In a medium saucepan, combine rice, coconut milk, 3/4 cup water, and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Cover and bring to a boil; reduce to a simmer, cover, and cook until rice is tender and liquid has been absorbed, about 25 minutes.
- When rice is almost done, combine fish sauce, soy sauce, and sugar in a small bowl; set aside.
- Heat a cast-iron skillet or wok over high. Add oil and heat; add garlic and half the chilies. Cook, stirring constantly, 15 seconds.
- Add beef and cook, breaking up meat with a wooden spoon, until completely browned, about 4 minutes. Add soy mixture and cook 30 seconds.
- Add basil and remaining chilies and stir to combine.
- Serve beef over coconut rice with lime wedges
