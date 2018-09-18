Plan to reduce lanes on Broadway has businesses asking why

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Growing opposition to a plan to reduce Broadway Boulevard to two lanes has businesses questioning why any changes are needed.

Property owners believe reducing the traffic flow will make the street dangerous.

As part of the Midtown Complete Streets plan, the city is studying the idea of narrowing Broadway to one lane in each direction, with a turn lane in the center and bicycle lanes on each side, next to the curbs.

"I think it would be the dumbest thing anybody could ever do," said Couter deVries, an attorney who owns an office building near 31st and Broadway.

deVries has been in business on Broadway for 25 years. He thinks if the boulevard becomes a two lane street, traffic will back up for blocks every time a bus stops or a delivery is made, making the entire corridor much less convenient for the majority, who travel by car.

"Nobody walks to my building. Nobody rides any bicycles to my building," deVries said. "The people around here are business people."

Proponents believe people would walk or ride bikes if there were fewer cars and trucks moving at slower speeds. Still the Broadway Westport Council doesn't believe bikes belong on Broadway. The group says smart cyclists already are using Pennsylvania Avenue instead.

"We`ve already made great strides in making Broadway as pedestrian friendly as possible," said Russell Criswell, a jeweler on Broadway who also serves as a board member of both the Broadway Westport Council and Broadway Community Improvement District. "The elephant ears at the corners are there specifically to protect pedestrian traffic."

Armour Boulevard lost a lane in each direction earlier this summer. Supporters claim the area has become vibrant with more people out and about.

But opponents argue that Armour Boulevard has become more dangerous for drivers because of blind spots created by the change.

"With the parking lane pushed out from the curb it creates a situation where you can`t see to turn into a lane until you are already in that driving lane," said Criswell, who lives on Armour Boulevard. "I`ve had four close calls so far."

Ultimately elected city leaders will determine if the traffic flow along Broadway will be changed.

The Midtown Complete Streets plan also may include lane reductions for 39th Street and Wornall Road.

39.099727 -94.578567