2 killed in crash on K-32 in Bonner Springs

BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. — Two people have died following a single-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in Bonner Springs, Kan.

The crash was reported just before 2:30 p.m. in the 11500 block of the westbound lanes of K-32/Kaw Drive, near Lake of the Forest Community.

One lane is reported to be closed at this time.

Bonner Springs Police and the Kansas Highway Patrol are working the scene.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

