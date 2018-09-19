5-year-old trying to have ice cream with every Missouri mayor meets Gov. Parson

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A 5-year-old girl from Waynesville, Missouri, is on mission to have ice cream with some influential people throughout the state.

The Jefferson City News-Tribune reports that kindergartener Taylor Duncan met Tuesday with Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and Jefferson City Mayor Carrie Tergin over orange sherbet.

Tuesday’s visit was part of a project Taylor and her mother developed to learn about Missouri history by meeting with mayors over an ice cream cone. So far she’s met with 103 Missouri mayors.

Parson says Taylor has a passion for learning and a strong memory.

The Waynesville family started the project in August, and they’ve been making their way around the state. Taylor had ice cream Monday with about 70 mayors attending a conference in Branson. Taylor had already met with 32 mayors before the event.

No mayor has declined Taylor’s request so far.

To follow Taylor’s story, visit her Facebook page.