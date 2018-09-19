80-year-old man killed in crash near Bannister and Wornall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- An 80-year-old man has died following a crash Wednesday afternoon in Kansas City, Mo.

Police said the man was killed after being hit by a converted ambulance at Bannister and Wornall.

Officials say a stolen vehicle hit a car at Summit and Bannister, then continued traveling east at what witnesses call a high rate of speed.

Police said the converted ambulance, pulling a construction trailer, t-boned a Ford F-150 pickup truck as the pickup traveled through the intersection on a green light. The 80-year-old driver, who has not been identified, died at an area hospital. Police said he was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash knocked out power when the pickup flew 20-25 feet in the air after the collision, breaking a traffic control light and bringing down live wires.

Crews are working to repair the damage.

FOX4 will continue to update this story as information becomes available.