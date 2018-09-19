Family of Independence teen murder victim keep community clean in his honor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- An Independence, Mo. teen was shot and killed walking home from Van Horn High School on September 19, 2016.

To mark the anniversary of his tragic death, several family and friends gathered to keep areas around the school clean.

Following Javon Reilly's death at age 16, his family adopted parts of three roads that surround the school. They’ve been doing two clean-ups a year to help beautify the area.

His mom says Javon had a heart of gold and was always thinking of others. The community clean-up days are part of how they keep his spirit alive, and they are grateful to everyone who helps.

"It touches my heart, it really does, that he had such a big impact at such a young age," said Javon's mom, Jackie Reilly.

The young man who killed Javon was actually looking for someone else, but shot the teen instead, was convicted of 2nd degree murder and sentenced to 17 years in prison.