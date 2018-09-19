Fundraising underway for new all-inclusive playground and park in Raymore

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RAYMORE, Mo. -- Hawk Ridge Park in Raymore is undergoing a major transformation.

“That’s going to be a new picnic shelter with ADA compliant restrooms, and right behind she shelter we’re building a new all-inclusive playground,” said Nathan Musteen, director of Parks & Recreation for Raymore.

But the playground equipment won’t look like what you see at most parks.

“It’s features such as providing transfer stations for children in wheelchairs where they can come up and a parent can transfer them into a slide,” Musteen said.

“There’s swings and glides that you can literally roll a chair onto and they don’t have to transfer out of their chair,” he explained.

Parks department leaders said the playground will cost $850,000 to complete, so they’re reaching out to business owners and corporations for equipment donations.

“I want to engage the community. I want our community to own this as a gift to the people,” Musteen said.

In addition to the playground, the parks department also plans to add upgrades to this lake as well as surrounding areas.



“This park is something these folks can come to and spend the whole day out here and not struggle with accessing the water or fishing or playing or using the restroom,” Musteen said.

Building a place without barriers or limitations for anyone is a dream city leaders said they can’t wait to see come to fruition.

“Just to have another location like that in our small little town and something that people from all over the metro area can come to, there’s no greater reward than that,” Musteen said.

The Raymore Parks and Rec Department has just started fundraising for this project. Visit this site if you want to donate.