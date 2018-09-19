How to make a fried meat pickle

Fried Meat Pickle
Ingredients:
* 4 pickles, cored
* 1lb ground beef, browned
* 16 oz. pimento cheese
* 1 qt. tempura batter
* Arugula
* French fried onions
* Honey mustard
* Hot dog buns
Directions:
1. Using a drill and a spade bit, carefully core out pickles.
2. Combine cheese and beef into a piping bag and pipe into cavity.
3. Dredge pickles in batter and fry until golden brown.
4. Serve on buns with Arugula, mustard and fried onion as desired.
More recipes:
Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX 4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX 4 newscasts.
Click here to add your name to the list.