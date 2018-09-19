How to make a fried meat pickle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fried Meat Pickle

Ingredients:

* 4 pickles, cored

* 1lb ground beef, browned

* 16 oz. pimento cheese

* 1 qt. tempura batter

* Arugula

* French fried onions

* Honey mustard

* Hot dog buns

Directions:

1. Using a drill and a spade bit, carefully core out pickles.

2. Combine cheese and beef into a piping bag and pipe into cavity.

3. Dredge pickles in batter and fry until golden brown.

4. Serve on buns with Arugula, mustard and fried onion as desired.

More recipes:

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX 4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX 4 newscasts.

Click here to add your name to the list.