Independence Police looking for two people in connection to home invasion

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Independence Police Department is asking for the public’s help to track down two people in connection to a home invasion.

In a Facebook post, police said they are looking for Dennis “DJ” Brock and Anthony Brock.

The home invasion took place in an apartment complex near West Lexington Avenue and South Pleasant Street on Sept. 10. Police said that two suspects forced their way into an apartment unit and assaulted and robbed the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS or email leads@indepmo.org.