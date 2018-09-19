× Man dies from injuries two days after stabbing outside KCK apartments

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A man has died two days after being stabbed outside a KCK apartment complex, police say.

The stabbing occurred around 8:45 p.m. Monday outside the Silver City Apartments near 22nd Street and Birch. Initially, police said the suspect died, but KCK Police Chief Terry Ziegler said in a tweet that the man was revived at the hospital.

However, on Wednesday, Ziegler said the stabbing victim died from his injuries. Police have not released the man’s name.

Police have not yet released any information on a suspect or what led up to the deadly stabbing.

