McCaskill says she will vote no on Kavanaugh for US Supreme Court

WASHINGTON -- Missouri Senator Claire McCaskill says she will vote no on Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court.

In a statement released Wednesday afternoon by the senator's office, she said she opposes his nomination because of Judge Kavanaugh's record on so called dark money in politics.

In her statement McCaskill said her decision is not impacted by allegations of attempted sexual assault by Kavanaugh when he was in high school. He dismisses those claims.

“I have been thorough in examining Judge Kavanaugh’s record. And while the recent allegations against him are troubling and deserve a thorough and fair examination by the Senate Judiciary Committee, my decision is not based on those allegations but rather on his positions on several key issues, most importantly the avalanche of dark, anonymous money that is crushing our democracy."

A woman claims Kavanaugh tried to force himself on her when the two were in high school in the eighties.

McCaskill's vote has been widely watched given her tight race with Republican Josh Hawley in a state President Donald Trump carried by 19 points.

