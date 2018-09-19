Metro animal shelter takes in 80 pets from Carolinas, asking for crate donations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MISSION, Kan. -- A metro animal shelter is taking in dozens of animals from the Carolinas and needs a bit of help from the community.

Unleashed Pet Rescue and Adoption took in around 80 animals from shelters in North and South Carolina that were affected by Florence.

Volunteers left Saturday and returned Wednesday evening. The animals were all in shelters before Florence. According to volunteers, freeing up the shelters in the area affected by Florence will make room for pets separated from their families.

Unleashed is in need of large plastic and metal crates for the animals. You can drop off donations at 5918 Broadmoor St. in Mission.