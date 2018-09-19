× One person from Jackson County likely died from West Nile Virus

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person has likely died from West Nile Virus in Jackson County, according to Missouri health officials.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said the victim first started experiencing symptoms in mid-August and was later hospitalized. The virus is typically spread to humans through mosquito bites. It can’t be spread from person to person.

The person later died from what health officials say is likely West Nile Virus, but lab results have not officially confirmed that yet.

There have been 12 cases of West Nile Virus this summer in Missouri, most of which have been in St. Louis County. Many have been hospitalized, but the Jackson County resident is the first death in the state from the mosquito-borne illness.

In July, two cases of West Nile virus were reported in Johnson County, Kansas health officials said. They were the first cases of West Nile this year in Kansas.

About 1 in 5 people who are infected will develop a fever and other symptoms like headache, muscle pain and rash about 2-14 days after being bit my a mosquito. About 1 in 150 people infected develop a more serious version of the disease.

If you spend time outdoors, health officials urge you to use insect repellent, especially at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.