Police car rammed, driver carjacked during chase that crossed state line

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- A woman is the hospital Wednesday after police say she carjacked someone in Missouri and then crashed their car in Kansas. Police say it's lucky no one was seriously hurt.

The pursuit started just after 7:30 a.m. after the woman struck a police car. Surveillance video shows just how fast the stolen car was traveling when it crashed into a trailer being hauled by a pickup truck. See that moment in the video player above.

Paramedics took the woman to the hospital, but police say her injuries are not serious.

This all started after Kansas City police received a call to check on the woman. Someone spotted her slumped over the wheel of a car parked near 34th Street and Terrace Avenue.

"There`s no routine call for officers," said Captain Stacey Graves, of the Kansas City police central patrol division. "This one we thought, 'It`s early morning. It`s about 7:30. Maybe she`s just sleeping in her car.' So we just go up to approach her and it ends like this. You just never know."

Graves says the woman's car ended up in woods nearby after officers woke her up and she took off. Police say she intentionally rammed a patrol car before approaching another driver nearby and carjacking their vehicle. Overland Park police say the chase into Kansas reached speeds of 80 miles an hour.

The woman faces criminal charges in Kansas related to the crash and pursuit. She may be extradited to Missouri to face more serious charges.