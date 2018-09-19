Take a look inside the new Hy-Vee Arena as renovations near completion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A $39 million renovation project is nearly complete at Hy-Vee Arena.

Crews have been working for months to transform the old Kemper Arena in the West Bottoms into a totally new premier venue for youth sports in the metro.

The project is not yet complete, but on Wednesday FOX4 got a look at some of the features sports fans and the general public will soon be able to enjoy. Check out the video above to see more of the renovations.

Hardwood floors have been installed for 12 basketball and volleyball courts, spread across two different levels of the arena. Construction workers are also adding the finishing touches on 36 pickleball courts.

Upper level seats in the arena have been removed and in their place is the longest indoor running track in the continental United States.

The venue also has retail space for sports vendors, food vendors and other businesses along with several meeting rooms on the lower level.

“The economic impact of it will be pretty significant. It will bring jobs and more investment. As parents are bringing their children in to play in the leagues they’re going to need somewhere to eat, dine, maybe do a little shopping and hang out and what better place than to hangout in the West Bottoms,” Kansas City Councilman Scott Taylor said.

There’s a 500-team pickleball tournament scheduled to take place in Hy-Vee Arena beginning Friday. It will be open for sports leagues and certain tournaments later this fall.

The grand opening is slated for Oct. 5-6. They'll have a ribbon cutting, and they're going to try to set the Guinness World record for world's biggest happy hour.

