What you need to know for the Billy Joel concert at Kauffman Stadium this Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you are heading down to Kauffman Stadium this Friday to see Billy Joel in concert, there are a few things you need to know about parking and security.

Parking lots at the Truman Sports Complex will open at 1 p.m. Parking will cost $30 for cars, $45 for oversized vehicles and $60 for RVs and buses and will be cash only.

Gates into the stadium will open at 6 p.m. with Billy Joel scheduled to take the stage at 8 p.m. There is no opening act.

According to officials, fans will not be able to bring in bags or backpacks, and all purses will be searched before the entrance.

Earlier this year the Kansas City Royals announced Billy Joel would be performing at the stadium for his first ever stadium show in Kansas City. This is also the first concert at The K in 39 years.

