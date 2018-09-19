Woman dies after being stabbed by another woman in KC home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman was stabbed to death by another woman Wednesday night inside a Kansas City home, police say.

The deadly stabbing happened just before 7 p.m. near Indiana Avenue and Meyer Boulevard. When police arrived at the home, a woman was found in the front yard and taken to a nearby hospital.

She later died from her injuries. The woman’s identity has not yet been released.

A female suspect was taken into custody. Police said it appears the suspect and victim knew each other and were fighting inside the suspect’s home when the stabbing occurred.