Woman trying to avoid police crashes into truck and trailer near 47th and Merriam Lane

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. -- A car chase that ended in a crash Wednesday sent one woman to the hospital.

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. near 47th and Merriam Lane. Police began chasing the vehicle at 34th and Roanoke in Kansas City, Mo., and followed her down Southwest Boulevard at times hitting speeds of 80 mph.

When the driver approach 47th and Merriam Lane she crashed into the back of a trailer carrying lawn equipment.

Stacey Graves with the Kansas City Police Department told FOX4 before the chase they were trying to contact the female driver who was slumped over the wheel of her vehicle, but she drove away. Graves said the driver then carjacked another vehicle later on and led police on a chase

FOX4's Kathy Quinn was the first reporter on the scene of the crash. The driver was still in the crashed vehicle. See video of the scene moments after the crash in the video player below.