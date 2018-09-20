Bullets used by Bonnie and Clyde in historic Platte City shootout going up for auction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLATTE CITY, Mo. -- Bullets once owned by outlaws Bonnie and Clyde could be yours -- if you have the cash.

The notorious criminals were in a shootout with police in 1933 just south of Platte City at the Red Crown Tavern and Tourist Cabins. They escaped and left behind their guns and ammo.

Now, some of the bullets will be sold at auction.

"All hell broke loose," Stephen Doeren, a retired criminal justice professor, said about the historic shootout.

Decades after Bonnie and Clyde were on the run from the law, their story is still popular with the public. They were wanted for robberies and murders of law enforcement officers.

"Even though they weren't very good criminals, Bonnie and Clyde, nobody can deny were very much in love," Doeren said about the couple's appeal. "That's the classic love story."

Doeren owns a belt worn by Blanche Barrow, Clyde's sister in law, who served jail time for the shooting spree in Platte City. Another piece of criminal history is also up for auction: ammo from guns Bonnie and Clyde left behind at the shootout.

"They could out shoot anybody, and here's the ammunition they used to terrorize Kansas City and the whole southwest," said Bobby Livingston, executive vice president of RR Auctions.

Livingston is an auctioneer with RR Auctions, the company selling the bullets. There are 65 of them -- and some are still labeled with Clyde's name. Some were used for an FBI investigation by a KC ballistic investigator.

"They fired them for forensic testing to compare with the bullets that filled up the massacre in Kansas City," Livingston said.

A little more than a month before the shootout in Platte City, there was the Kansas City Massacre at Union Station, where four law enforcement officers and one criminal, Frank Nash, died.

The FBI investigated to determine whether Bonnie and Clyde were part of the KC Massacre. No connection was found, but that slice of history is where all the bullets came from.

"This box full of bullets kind of tells the story of 1933 Kansas City, the era of the outlaw, where there's shootouts happening all over Kansas City," Livingston said.

The test bullets will go up for auction Tuesday in Boston.