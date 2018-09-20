Early morning police chase that crossed state lines ends in deadly, fiery crash on I-70

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- A police chase early Thursday morning ended in a deadly, fiery crash along I-70.

Police said they tried to pull a person over on charges of assault on a law enforcement officer, but that person took off and led police on a chase across state lines.

According to police on the scene, the chase crossed into Missouri as the driver traveled down Southwest Trafficway and Summit and back onto I-35. The driver then went the wrong way on I-70 driving westbound in the eastbound lanes then back to 635. It didn't stop there. Police said the driver then took the exit for Metropolitan and once again drove the wrong was on I-70 until crashing just before 1 a.m. near 57th Street.

The driver was taken to the hospital. A female passenger in the suspect's vehicle died.