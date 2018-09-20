× Former Jackson County executive Mike Sanders’ longtime aide sentenced to prison

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The longtime aide of former Jackson County Executive Mike Sanders was sentenced to six months in prison for his role in stealing campaign funds.

The sentence given to Calvin Williford on Thursday was far shorter than Sanders received on Wednesday, when he was sentenced to more than two years in federal prison and ordered to forfeit $40,000.

Williford and Sanders pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Prosecutors say the two men stole campaign funds to pay for gambling trips and political activities. Williford was ordered to forfeit $36,000 — or $2,000 stolen from campaign accounts for each of 18 trips that he made to Las Vegas to gamble.

Judge Rosann Ketchmark and federal prosecutors noted that Williford’s cooperated in two ongoing investigations.

