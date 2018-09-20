Holden High School student in custody after social media threat

HOLDEN, Mo. — A Holden High School student is in custody after allegedly making a threat involving the school on social media, according to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department.
The school was placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon as a precaution and the student was arrested off school property.
The Sheriff’s Department said there was never a weapon on school property during the incident.
The Johnson County Sheriff’s Department, the Holden Police Department and the Missouri Highway Patrol all assisted in the investigation.
