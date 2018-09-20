Independence police say loud booms mid-day Thursday are just part of bomb squad training

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- Don't be alarmed if you hear loud booms just north of the city limits of Independence Thursday.

Independence police and other metro bomb squad units are holding bomb response training from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Officers are safely disposing products they’ve accumulated over time.

A spokesperson for Independence police says it uses a lot of resources, and it's tough to get officers from all different units together at once so they don’t do this too often. But when they get the chance they find a safe location, block off the area, and notify residents on social media that they may hear blasts from the north side of town.

The items could be anything from fireworks, to something they might have found when called to a suspicious package.

"Not only is it good just to get this product disposed of, but we have all our members go out there and they do use it as training, on safe procedures on what to do in case they do come across something, like how far away they need to be," Officer Luis Virgil with the Independence Police Department said.

Officer Virigl says the items have been kept in a secure area that only police have access to until Thursday.