Kansas City man’s neighbors honor his memory, family pleads for answers in deadly hit-and-run

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- FOX4 learned more about the 79-year-old victim killed in a crash on Wednesday involving a stolen vehicle. A family is hoping to find justice for David Cannon, who was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Cannon's family released this statement late in the afternoon, saying in part: "We are shocked and utterly heartbroken by this sudden and senseless loss. David was a truly remarkable husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather."

Police have several leads, but still no arrest as of Thursday night. A small memorial is growing at the intersection of Bannister and Wornall, as family and friends look for ways to honor Cannon.

Cannon lived on a quiet stretch of Indiana Avenue for 30 years, where neighbors know each other, and everyone knew Cannon.

"He would walk with me almost every morning, and that's been going on at least two-and-a-half, three years," neighbor Jim Elliott said.

"I cannot think of very many people who are 100 percent positive, or that every interaction is just positive," friend Zachery Ziglinski said.

On Thursday, several of his neighbors walked in his honor, this time, past a small memorial of flowers and candles gathered in front of his home.

The driver of a reported stolen vehicle sped through the intersection at Bannister and Wornall, and hit Cannon's truck. People in the area called 911, and spoke with him just after the crash.

"Being right there and having talked with the gentleman, it was really kind of a shock to hear that he did not make it. Just want his family to know they are in our prayers," said Jerry Mosemak of Colonial Presbyterian Church.

Back at his home, neighbors carried the walking stick Cannon made them, and shared stories of the community he built for more than 30 years.

"I think David would be happy to know the neighborhood is coming together, even after this," said neighbor Rachael Wohletz.

Cannon lost his wife about a year ago and says Thursday would have been her birthday. His family asks for help identifying the person involved in this deadly hit-and-run. Anyone with information asked to call police.