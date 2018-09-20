FOX4 Weather Forecast: Winds of change!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's going to be another hot & humid day but at least there will be a breeze! Winds pick up from the south ahead of our next cold front. That front looks to pack quite the punch. Get ready for rain and a temperature drop... Details in the update here!

Check out the latest forecast in the video above!

Be sure to download our apps and follow us on Facebook.

Click here for the FOX4 Interactive Radar

FOX 4 meteorologists Mike Thompson, Joe Lauria, Karli Ritter and Michelle Bogowith will keep you apprised of any severe and dangerous weather in our area. Look for their reports on your television, on our app, and on our Facebook page.

Sign up to have the forecast emailed to you every month

Click here for the FOX4 Extreme Weather page