Metro Vietnam veterans honored during pinning and proclamation ceremony

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Vietnam veterans from across the metro got a big thank you Thursday afternoon during a pinning and proclamation ceremony.

Fox Fours Melissa Stern attended the ceremony and the conclusion at the Humana community location.

“It`s very satisfying. It`s very humbling. It`s somewhat of a tradition when a Vietnam veteran meets up with another Vietnam veteran, and say welcome home...we didn't get that,” said 75-year-old Stanley Stoner, a Vietnam veteran.

Vietnam veterans and their families were invited to a pinning ceremony Thursday at the Humana location in Kansas City to wrap up the company's Veterans Appreciation Week. The ceremony honored veterans who served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces between Nov. 1, 1955, and May 15, 1975.

“It`s just another opportunity for Humana to recognize our veterans, and in particular, we`re focused on the Vietnam veterans as part of a national initiative and partnership with the VFW,” said Jeremy Gaskill, the regional president at Humana.

Gaskill said the company works to honor these veterans.

“It`s just an opportunity for us to express our appreciation for their support and their sacrifice for our country,” he said.

They've honored more than 6 million Vietnam veterans to date.

“It’s something small we can do for something large that they`ve done for us,” Gaskill said.

The veterans were pinned one by one and said they love just being around other veterans.

“One veteran to another, we look out for each other,” Stoner said.

Various events for Veterans' Appreciation Week were held earlier this week, including a resource fair and memory lane remembrance walk.