× More than 132,000 pounds of ground beef recalled due to possible E. coli contamination

WASHINGTON — Cargill Meat Solutions recalled more than 132,000 pounds Wednesday of ground beef recalled due to possible E. coli contamination after one person died and 17 have reported feeling ill.

According to a news release from the company, the ground beef products were produced and packaged on June 21, 2018. The death and illnesses happened from July 5 to July 25.

The Food Safety and Inspection Service cited concern that customers may have frozen the contaminated meat in their freezers and advises customers to check to see if their ground beef could be part of this recall.

The USDA considers this a high risk situation.

The FSIS learned of the E. coli investigation on Aug. 16. The FSIS, Centers for Disease Control and other state public health and agriculture partners found that the beef was the probably source of the illnesses.

The ground beef products, produced and packaged on June 21, have the number “EST. 86R” printed inside the USDA mark of inspection.

This recall follows a previous recall of Cargill Meat Solutions ground beef for E. coli was announced on Aug. 23, naming only one possibly contaminated product:

10-lb. chubs of “EXCEL 93/7 FINE GRIND GROUND BEEF” with “Use/Frz. By Sep 05” on the chub label and a “PACK DATE 08/16/2018” on the box label.

At that time, no adverse reactions had been reported.

The following products have now been recalled due to possible E. coli contamination:

3-lb. chubs of “OUR CERTIFIED 73/27 FINE GRIND GROUND BEEF” with a USE

OR FREEZE BY JUL/11/18 and case code 00228749057646.

OR FREEZE BY JUL/11/18 and case code 00228749002653.

OR FREEZE BY JUL/11/18 and case code 00228749002653. 10-lb. chubs of “EXCEL 73/27 FINE GRIND GROUND BEEF” with a Use/Frz. By Jul

11 and case code 00228749089098.

11 and case code 90028749002751.

11 and case code 90028749003536.

11 and case code 00228749003568.

Use/Frz. By Jul 11 and case code 90028749402773.

Use/Frz. By Jul 11 and case code 90028749073935.

Use/Frz. By Jul 11 and case code 00228749702416.

GRIND” with a Use/Frz. By Jul 11 and case code 90028749802405.

GRIND” with a Use/Frz. By Jul 11 with case code 00228749802413.

with a USE/FREEZE BY: 07/11/2018 with case code 90734730297241.

Click or tap here to see the impacted labels.