Police release identity of victim in deadly Kansas City, Kan. stabbing

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police have identified a man who died after being stabbed this week. Robert Tichenor, 32, of Kansas City, Kansas was found stabbed Tuesday in the 2200 block of Birch Drive.

He died of his injuries Wednesday night, and the police department’s Major Case Squad is investigating this as a homicide.

No suspect information is available and police say tips about the crime can be called in to the TIPS hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.