Raytown BMX track looks forward to national event attracting thousands of riders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RAYTOWN, Mo. -- A major BMX event is attracting racers from all around as well as attention, and Raytown BMX track operators say it's a chance to forget a year overshadowed by theft.

They're preparing the track to host the USA BMX Mid America Nationals, which begin on Friday, and as many as 7,000 riders from across the country are coming to the metro to race.

In the past year alone, Raytown BMX has been broken into and robbed on four occasions. Raquel Cumberfort, the track operator, says the track security system has been upgraded and everyone gathering for this big national event has been very supportive.

"Of course the community is being very supportive from the aspect that they didn't like seeing that happen to us. They've been able to help us recover. Having the nationals here is a big thing for the sport in Kansas City," Cumberfort said.

When this event begins, there won't be any cost for fans to get in the gates. There's a small parking fee, but Cumberfort says the BMX community likes to keep this kind of event for free.