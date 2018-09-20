× Richmond may be good medicine for four cup series drivers

RICHMOND, Va. — It was a rough weekend for several playoff drivers last weekend in Las Vegas. Four drivers find themselves in deep hole as the Monster Energy Cup Series rolls into Richmond Virginia on Friday.

Jimmie Johnson, Chase Elliott, Erik Jones and Denny Hamlin are the four drivers that are in the elimination position for the second round. Johnson is in 13th and just six points from working his way back into contention for the second round. Johnson teammate, Chase Elliott is just nine points out of the top twelve. Erik Jones and teammate Denny Hamlin trail Bowman by 19 and 20 points respectively.

Richmond comes at a good time for Johnson and Hamlin. Both of these drivers have had success in the past at the short track. They both have three career cup wins along with double-digit top ten finishes for both of the veteran drivers.

Jones and Elliott have not seen as much success at Richmond, they have only eight starts between them at the track. Chase Elliott has two top tens in six starts and Jones has one top ten in two starts.

Denny Hamlin laid out his plan for this weekend at Richmond, “Obviously Las Vegas ended in a disappointing finish, so I’m looking forward to returning to Richmond where I know I can be competitive,’’ Hamlin said. “We’ve really got to work hard to collect Playoff points this weekend to put us back in contention, and we’re going to keep going after that win to make sure we set ourselves up to advance.”

After the damage we saw last weekend, look for more short track carnage this weekend in Richmond as NASCAR heads back to its roots on a short track Saturday night.