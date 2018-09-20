× Road work to close I-70 in eastern Jackson County beginning Friday night

OAK GROVE, Mo. — If you’re driving through the eastern part of the metro this weekend, some construction on Interstate 70 could impact your travel plans.

Construction crews will close all lanes of I-70 at Route F in Oak Grove for a bridge demolition beginning at 9 p.m. Friday. The closure will last until 5 a.m. Monday.

Drivers will be forced to exit at the off ramps and will then be directed back onto I-70. MoDOT is asking drivers to plan ahead and be prepared for delays.

Crews will also close northbound and southbound Route F. Drivers will take a detour back to Oak Grove through Bates City-Exit 31 or Grain Valley- Exit 24.

MoDOT is rehabbing the bridge and making safety improvements, including turning the interchange into a diverging diamond. The project began in April and is expected to be complete later this fall.