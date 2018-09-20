Sister mourning loss of metro woman killed in crash where police were pursuing another driver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- The family of a woman killed during a police pursuit Thursday says the driver running from officers should be charged with murder.

KCK police say when officers approached a car near 18th Street and Metropolitan Avenue just after midnight Thursday, they saw a woman passenger inside, and say she appeared to be unconscious or asleep.

Police say the male driver assaulted officers by driving toward them and striking a police car. Police chased the car into Missouri and then back into Kansas with a police helicopter following above.

The fleeing driver eventually hit another vehicle on I-70 near 57th Street. The crash killed the passenger, 29-year-old Chrissy Saale.

Her sister, Mary Jane, says Chrissy had made some mistakes in her life, but had recently completed a drug rehab program and didn't deserve to die.

"The way I feel you know he could have stopped," Mary Jane Saale said. "He should have stopped. And he could have saved my sister's life by stopping. If they do charge him with murder, if they can do it, they should do it."

Mary Jane Saale says her father just passed away last month from cancer, and that's where her sister had been living. His death had a big impact on their lives.

Mary Jane says her sister also is survived by three young children, two girls and a boy.

The driver is in custody while the Kansas Highway Patrol investigates the crash. Police say the driver of the other car hit in the deadly wreck suffered only minor injuries.