‘Suspicious death’ in KCK now being investigated as a homicide, victim identified

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police have identified the man whose body was found Tuesday night and are now considering his death a homicide.

Officers were initially called to a field near the intersection of North 79th at State Avenue in KCK where the body was found.

KCK police initially called it a “suspicious death.” The victim, later identified as 30-year-old Than Dun, of KCK, was found with no visible signs of foul play. Police are investigating to find out how Dun died and now say this is a homicide investigation.

If you have information that will help investigators, call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.