Witnesses recall argument before hearing gunfire in deadly shooting on KC’s east side

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A man was shot dead Thursday afternoon in the yard of a home at 73rd and College Avenue. It's Kansas City's 93rd homicide of 2018.

Law enforcement from many agencies have been working hard to try and squash the violence in Kansas City. At this time in 2017, there were 101 homicides -- and as hard as law enforcement is working, that number will rise until people put down the guns.

"We find it frustrating any time people choose to settle any kind of disagreement with gunfire. It just doesn`t need to come to that," KCPD Sgt. Jake Becchina said.

Witnesses said they could hear a shouting coming from a house. They said a girlfriend and boyfriend were arguing, and the girl called some of her people to come over -- and that's when the boyfriend was shot dead in the back yard.

"Ain`t that the saddest thing? That is what they are saying. I don`t know for sure, you know, but it is the saddest, you know? We can`t disagree? A guy can`t disagree or you can't disagree. So you take a life? That is not the way to live," said Rosilyn Temple, founder of Kansas City Mothers in Charge.

Oct. 8 will be the 7-year anniversary of when her son was shot dead.

"And you know, it hasn't stopped yet. It didn't stop before my son," Temple said.

Since then, Temple, along with other community groups, have been making a grassroots effort to curb the increasing violence in Kansas City.

"We are good people. Let us come together and do something about it," she said.

But what is Temple going to do if people don`t care?

"We are going to get them out of our community. We going to point them out. We are going to come face to face and tell them we have had enough."

Detectives ask anyone who saw or heard anything to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS or the Homicide Unit at 816-235-5043.