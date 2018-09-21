Cass County Sheriff’s Office searching for man who’s been missing for more than a month

CLEVELAND, Mo. — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to find a man missing since early August.

Dalen Miller, 54, was last seen in the area of East 223rd Street and South Prospect Avenue near Cleveland on Aug 10. He was reported missing by a family member on Aug 3.

On Friday, deputies used a K9 team to search 640 acres in the area where Miller was last seen, but the search came up empty.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at 816-380-5200 or local law enforcement.