× Driver charged in Thursday morning KCK chase that ended in deadly, fiery crash

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The suspect involved in a chase early Thursday morning that resulted in a deadly fiery crash along I-70 has been charged.

The Wyandotte Country District Attorney’s Office said Friday that Collan Cross, 24, of Black Hawk, Colorado, has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one count of criminal damage to property, one count of eluding a police officer and one count of possession of cocaine.

Police said they tried to pull Cross over on charges of assault on a law enforcement officer, but he took off and led police on a chase across state lines.

The chase crossed into Missouri as the driver traveled down Southwest Trafficway and Summit and back onto I-35, according to police on the scene. Cross then went the wrong way on I-70 driving westbound in the eastbound lanes then back to 635. It didn’t stop there. Police said he then took the exit for Metropolitan and once again drove the wrong way on I-70 until crashing near 57th Street.

Cross was taken to an area hospital for injuries. A female passenger in the vehicle with Cross died at the scene and was identified as Chrissy Saale, 29, of KCK, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

A candlelight vigil for Saale will be held at 7:30 Saturday night in Shawnee Park in KCK.