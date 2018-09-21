× Joe’s Weather Blog: Welcome to fall in KC (FRI-9/21)

Good morning…the cold front that was accurately predicted to move into the area about 10 days ago…has now moved through and our weather will be very different from here on out. That doesn’t mean there won’t be warm days…for example 85° type days but they will be more fleeting and it appears that after 58 days with temperatures 90° or above…we may be done with the 90s. We certainly are for this month…even though we have 9 days to go in September. actually the risk of having highs in the 50s are better than having highs in the 90s based on the upcoming weather pattern.

Forecast:

Today: Clouds and some mist around this morning (ending soon) then variable clouds in the afternoon with cooler temperatures…highs in the 70° range.

Tonight: Fair and cooler with lows in the 40s(!)

This weekend: Nice and mild on Saturday then nice and warm on Sunday. Highs in the 70s Saturday and near 80° Sunday.

Discussion:

Well we missed tying the record high on Wednesday by 1° and on Thursday by 1°. Both days saw highs at 94°. St Joseph hit 96° which was a record high yesterday. It was hot and windy…and now it’s not.

Here is the 8AM surface map showing fall weather being pushed southwards into the Plains.

You can see the 70s being shoved southwards…note the dew points as well in the southern Plains states…70-75° dew points down there.

So there it is…the worst of summer suddenly ends. Fall officially starts later tomorrow evening. What exactly does that mean though? Simply the sun middle will be directly over the equator.

Goodbye sweat stains. Hello pumpkin spice. The fall equinox is coming this Saturday. https://t.co/6rZlRSfkUM pic.twitter.com/gYKwulM3rh — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) September 18, 2018

The seasons are caused by the tilt of the earth. When the northern hemisphere is tilted towards the sun…it’s summer…when the southern hemisphere is tilted towards the sun…it’s summer down there and winter up here.

Here is a graphic via NOAA that illustrates this nicely.

Now you may remember that on the 1st day of Spring and Fall that the daylight is of equal length. That doesn’t quite work out though. Even though the word “equinox” means equal night…because of a variety of factors including latitude…slight changes in the earth’s tilt and refraction of light from the rising and setting sun…we get close but usually not there totally.

For example tomorrow the amount of daylight (sunrise to sunset) is 12 hours and 9 minutes…on the 26th we have just 56 seconds more night-time than day-time.

So now you know…

That’s it for today…odds are with the quiet weather this weekend there may only be one blog or I may wait till Monday. Enjoy the beautiful and comfortable upcoming weather!

Austin Hamilton has the feature photo from Chariton, IA today.

Joe