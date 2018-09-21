× Joyland owners put the abandoned amusement park up for sale

WICHITA, Kan. — The owners of the abandoned Joyland Amusement Park in Wichita are putting the land up for sale.

Joyland opened in 1949 and was once one of the largest amusement parks in the southwest. Since it closed in 2006, a series of fires and other vandalism has hit some of the artifacts and rides left at the site. Last month, one of the last rides left — The Whacky Shack — was destroyed by a fire.

The Wichita Eagle reports McCurdy Auction will auction the 57-acre property on Nov. 7. The site will be split into two separate parcels of commercial land, which can be brought separately or as one purchase.

The auction website strongly advises people not to enter the abandoned amusement park, due to the potentially dangerous conditions.