FOX4 Weather Forecast: Tracking a cold front

A cold front is pushing southeast this morning, along with rain showers. It's going to be a soggy morning commute with the rain winding down by mid-morning. Noticeably cooler temperatures today with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70's this afternoon. Fall is arriving right on time! More on the weekend forecast in the update here!

