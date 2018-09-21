‘Piano Man’ Billy Joel rocks with fans of all ages at Kauffman Stadium

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- At Friday night`s highly anticipated concert at Kauffman Stadium, Billy Joel got the crowd on its feet right off the bat with one of his biggest hits: "Big Shot!"

It was the first concert at Kauffman in 39 years, and the capacity crowd roared as if the Royals had just won a playoff game. The Piano Man kept fans on their feet throughout the show.

But before Joel took the stage, fans of every age tailgated all afternoon. The parking lot opened at 1 p.m. and was filled with fans in their teens all the way up to fans in their 80s.

For 19-year-old Michaela Maxon, it was her fourth time seeing the star in concert.

With his hit songs throughout the decades, Joel's music has created a dedicated fan base.

"Oh for sure, I'm going to lose it. I will probably cry," one fan said before the show.

Curtis Grimsley literally raised his now 27-year-old daughter on Billy Joel music. Friday night, they saw the star in concert together for the first time.

"When she was little, I listened to Billy Joel a lot, and when we were in the car together, that's what we would listen to," he said.

Erin Paulakovich celebrated her 21st birthday with Joel's familiar, feel-good music that clearly spans generations.

She hopes some day she'll be able to tell her grandkids about Billy Joel and listen to his music with them.