Police identify man killed from shooting at 73rd and College Ave. in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police have identified the man killed in a shooting Thursday afternoon as 40-year-old Steven Shannon.

Shannon’s death marks the city’s 93rd homicide of 2018.

Police said he was shot in the yard of a home at 73rd and College Avenue.

Witnesses said they could hear a shouting coming from a house. They said a girlfriend and boyfriend were arguing, and the girl called some of her people to come over — and that’s when the boyfriend was shot dead in the back yard.

Detectives ask anyone who saw or heard anything to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS or the Homicide Unit at 816-235-5043.