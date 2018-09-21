Woman convicted of murder, arson in deaths of 2 Kansas City firefighters gets 74-year prison sentence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A judge sentenced Thu Hong Nguyen to serve 74 years in prison for killing two Kansas City firefighters in 2015 when she intentionally set a building on Independence Avenue on fire. Larry Leggio and John Mesh died responding to the fire on October 12, 2015.

Nguyen's attorney stated they'll appeal the conviction next week following an emotional day in court where Nguyen broke down after hearing testimony from her son.

Thu Hong Nguyen became emotional after hearing her son give a witness statement. We are in a 15 minute recess. Paramedics just brought a stretcher into the courtroom. pic.twitter.com/8JxncYAIxf — Nicole DiAntonio (@WDAFndiantonio) September 21, 2018

In July, a Jackson County judge found Nguyen guilty of six of the seven counts she faced, including arson and murder.

Prosecutors said she intentionally poured acetone and isopropyl alcohol in the stock room of her KCMO nail salon, lit it on fire and then left the building to burn. The judge found her guilty of two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree arson and two counts of first-degree assault.

Leggio and Mesh were killed when a portion of the building collapsed. Two other firefighters were seriously injured in the fire.

Jackson County Prosecutor Baker met with both the Leggio and Mesh families following the verdict.

"Our community acknowledges, again, the incredible service of our firefighters, who every day take great risk to keep us safe. Unfortunately, the loss of these two firefighters and the injuries suffered by two other firefighters that night reminds of us of how dangerous their job is. We cannot forget their massive contributions to our community," Baker said.

