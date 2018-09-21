Wyandotte County DA charges former deputy with sexual battery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- A Wyandotte County deputy is off the job and facing two criminal charges for allegedly attacking a co-worker.

Prosecutors say John Warczakoski targeted a female co-worker both on and off duty, and this is the second time in just more than a week that a first responder has been charged with a sex crime in the county.

"Nobody has the right to harass, to touch, to grab, another human being. And I don't care what capacity you work in," District Attorney Mark Dupree said. "When I have the ability and probable cause exists that crime has been committed, we will move forward."

Warczakoski worked at the Wyandotte County Sheriff's Department for 12 years, and resigned just days before being charged. He was an active employee when the alleged incidents happened in June and September.

"There is a higher expectation for those who are public servants," Dupree said. "We are expected with the trust of the community to do what's right."

The victim reported the attacks -- and the sheriff's office and district attorney investigated, which led to the sexual battery charges.

Warczakoski has been issued a summons and is due in court on Oct. 2. These are misdemeanor counts, and if convicted, he could spend a year in jail on each count and get issued a $2,500 fine.

The district attorney emphasized there are 150 deputies in the sheriff's office, and the alleged actions one individual shouldn't damage the reputation of the department.