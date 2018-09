× Wyandotte County District Attorney to announce charges against former deputy

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree will hold a news conference Friday to announce charges against a Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

That news conference is scheduled for 3 p.m.

FOX4 will stream it live on our Facebook page. You can watch it by clicking or tapping here.

Dupree did not give any more information about the former deputy or the charges filed.