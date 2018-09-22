× Group sends out post cards asking people to vote following week of shootings

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Check your mail – you might have a post card from a mom.

Specifically, from Moms Demanding Action for Gun Sense in America.

Kansas City volunteers spent Saturday afternoon putting the pen to card.

“We are writing postcards to remind folks to vote in November,” Kansas City’s Moms Demand Action group leader Kara Werner said, and also to give them information on how they can look up the gun sense candidates that have earned our Moms Demand Action distinction for their area.”

This week’s shootings – a Rite Aid Distribution Center in Maryland, the one in Masontown Pennsylvania, and the one outside Madison Wisconsin – galvanized the group.

“Why are guns so easily accesbile in this country? Every time,” said Werner incredulously.

“That’s what I just keep seeing repeatedly unfold,” she added. “There are so many things that we can do.”

Which is why a dozen volunteers were at the Westport Library. “I knew I had to do more,” Werner said, “so here I am. Because we got to do everything we can so no one ever experiences this again, not one more.”