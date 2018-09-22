× I-70 back open in eastern Jackson County following construction

OAK GROVE, Mo. — Good news if you’re driving through the eastern part of the metro this weekend. Some construction on Interstate 70 that was supposed to last all weekend was finished early.

MoDOT said Saturday afternoon that all lanes of I-70 are reopen at Oak Grove.

Construction crews closed all lanes of I-70 at Route F in Oak Grove for a bridge demolition Friday night. The closure was supposed to last until 5 a.m. Monday.

MoDOT said crews made quick work of the demolition work and had the bridge down in less than 24 hours.

MoDOT is rehabbing the bridge and making safety improvements, including turning the interchange into a diverging diamond. The project began in April and is expected to be complete later this fall.

